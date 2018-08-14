Brokerages Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Hertz Global had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,214,000 after buying an additional 1,260,941 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 21.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,072,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,149,000 after buying an additional 1,060,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,551,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,817,000 after buying an additional 457,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,057,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 35.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,844,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 483,620 shares during the period.

Shares of HTZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 232,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.06. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

