Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $45.62 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $410,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,662.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $36,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,812,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,404,045.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,513 shares of company stock valued at $45,759,996. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

