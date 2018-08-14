Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (COP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.35. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 637.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,763 shares of company stock worth $3,989,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. 5,223,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,893. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.