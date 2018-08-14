Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $11.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.17.

Shares of AZO traded up $25.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $754.87. 380,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,636. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $497.29 and a fifty-two week high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $120,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoZone by 435.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $66,555,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $61,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.