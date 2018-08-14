Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.24. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,660,000 after purchasing an additional 258,809 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,804,000 after purchasing an additional 237,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,380,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

