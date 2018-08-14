Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.24. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,660,000 after purchasing an additional 258,809 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,804,000 after purchasing an additional 237,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,380,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PM stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.
