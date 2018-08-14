Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.27. 279,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.51. International Game Technology has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

