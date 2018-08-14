Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock’s earnings. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock also reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 147.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSNN. BidaskClub raised Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Dawson James began coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of FSNN opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.63.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 102,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNN. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock during the first quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 43.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 673.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

