BroadVision (BVSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 101.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of BroadVision stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544. BroadVision has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Get BroadVision alerts:

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.