Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 795 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

GLD opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

