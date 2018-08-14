BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.04

Media headlines about BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BRF S.A. common stock earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5439564946721 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BRF S.A. common stock stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.88. BRF S.A. common stock has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRFS shares. ValuEngine raised BRF S.A. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BRF S.A. common stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised BRF S.A. common stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

