BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded BRF S.A. common stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded BRF S.A. common stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.24 on Friday. BRF S.A. common stock has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 297,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,627,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,545 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,278,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

