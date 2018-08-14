Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,594,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.15 to $58.83 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.80 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

