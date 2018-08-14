Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $175.05 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 218.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $133,043.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,895.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,540 shares of company stock worth $33,362,508 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

