Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 32,739 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,739 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

