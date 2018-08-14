Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 94.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

