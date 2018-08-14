Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.
EPAY stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,773,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $186,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,861. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.
