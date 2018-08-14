Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

EPAY stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,773,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $186,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,861. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

