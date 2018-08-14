Boston Partners Takes $40.71 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 102.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,991,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $156.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

