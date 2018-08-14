Boston Partners Buys 68,679 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,118,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $45,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 157,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

