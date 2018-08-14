Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,754 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ciena were worth $52,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,264 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.