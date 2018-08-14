Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Director Sells $123,726.68 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $742.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boot Barn by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 52.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boot Barn by 49.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 90.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boot Barn by 46.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

