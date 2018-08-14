BoostCoin Market Cap Achieves $87,792.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $87,792.00 and $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

