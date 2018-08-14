Booking (BKNG) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have $2,320.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,060.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,854.26 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Booking will post 88.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $104,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $109,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

