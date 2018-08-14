Boise Cascade Co (BCC) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Garner now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2018 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,735.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $182,250.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,685 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

