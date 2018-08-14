Bodycote (BOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,120 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.03) to GBX 1,120 ($14.29) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 925 ($11.80) to GBX 975 ($12.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,009.62 ($12.88).

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,005 ($12.82). 246,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 728.50 ($9.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,043 ($13.31).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.04), for a total value of £24,395.14 ($31,120.22).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

