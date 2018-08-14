Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $14.00 to $12.06 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 43.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 96,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 33.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWP remained flat at $$12.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

