BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after buying an additional 106,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after buying an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,227,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 433,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

TYL opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.50 and a 1-year high of $248.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $708,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $911,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,329.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,329 shares of company stock worth $30,653,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

