BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $714,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5,220.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $334,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $696,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,087. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.13 and a beta of 2.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

