BMO Capital Markets Trims First Majestic Silver (FR) Target Price to C$8.75

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 523,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,797. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.09.

In related news, insider Martin Ernesto Palacios sold 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.01, for a total value of C$466,466.00. Also, insider Raymond L. Polman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total transaction of C$1,255,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,101 shares of company stock worth $117,494 and sold 180,900 shares worth $1,810,647.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

