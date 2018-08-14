BLUE (BLUE) Price Reaches $0.18

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. BLUE has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLUE token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00265262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00167170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLUE Token Profile

BLUE was first traded on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

