Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $134,247.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.04548120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.08357379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00886634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.01422867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.02155836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00310588 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 19,096,983 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

