BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (BCF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media headlines about BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (NYSE:BCF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.8119192112049 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of energy, natural resources and basic materials companies and equity derivatives with exposure to companies in the energy, natural resources and basic materials industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.