BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $48,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.67.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,155. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $408.62 and a one year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total value of $90,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $467.92 per share, with a total value of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

