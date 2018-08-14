BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0518939238877 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FRA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,501. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.