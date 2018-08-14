Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Director George H. Ellis Sells 2,652 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $255,016.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $120.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

