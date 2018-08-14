BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Director Sells $759,960.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Patrick Walsh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $759,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,127.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

