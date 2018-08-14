BitRent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $293,771.00 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BitRent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Exrates and OTCBTC. BitRent has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $293,771.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRent has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitRent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00242193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00150710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 942,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,750,000 tokens. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.