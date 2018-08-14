Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.60

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 28% against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $36,155.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00009490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 12,487,093 coins and its circulating supply is 11,837,864 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

