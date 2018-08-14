Bird Construction Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

TSE BDT opened at C$7.80 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

In other Bird Construction news, insider Gilles Gerald Royer purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$309,960.00. Also, insider Wayne Richard Gingrich purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,690.00. Insiders have bought a total of 66,320 shares of company stock valued at $507,261 over the last ninety days.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

