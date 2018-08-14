Biostage (BSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Biostage stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

In other Biostage news, major shareholder Xiaoyu Du bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Hong Yu bought 19,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $85,527.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 301,600 shares of company stock worth $1,111,450. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

