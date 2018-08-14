BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioSpecifics Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

BSTC traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,100. The company has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.45. BioSpecifics Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 89.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

