Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) Stake Decreased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,648,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $25,640,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 66.7% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 248,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after buying an additional 99,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after buying an additional 95,218 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $322.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $208.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 4.23%. equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

