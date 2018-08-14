BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 31.4% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $43,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232,588 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $458,410,000. Natixis lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $282.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $241.83 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

