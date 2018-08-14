BidaskClub Upgrades Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.87.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 0.62. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $13,770,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,563,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,986,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,429,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,620. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 346,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 137,372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

