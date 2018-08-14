BidaskClub Upgrades American Software (AMSWA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.74. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. American Software had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $97,600.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,628.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,028 shares of company stock worth $1,023,139. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 189,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 74,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,149,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

