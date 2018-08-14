BidaskClub Downgrades EXACT Sciences (EXAS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.73.

EXAS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.37. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $469,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 229.2% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 110.5% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 336,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

