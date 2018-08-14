BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises about 2.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,086,000 after acquiring an additional 147,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 694,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 12,034 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $509,639.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

