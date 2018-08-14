BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 622.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

