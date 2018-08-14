BestChain Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (BEST)

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, BestChain has traded flat against the dollar. BestChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BestChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BestChain alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00239260 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002442 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000437 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00061026 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BestChain Coin Profile

BEST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain . BestChain’s official website is bestchain.hol.es

Buying and Selling BestChain

BestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.