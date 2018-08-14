Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,887 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 768,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,142,000 after acquiring an additional 283,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $259.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.