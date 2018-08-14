Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Shares of SO stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

